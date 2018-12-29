CUK condoles demise of Prof Hamidi

Srinagar, Dec 28:
Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir chaired a condolence meet at Nowgam Campus-I of the varsity on Friday.
Prof Mir expressed grief over the demise of former Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir and prominent literary critic and poet Prof Hamidi Kashmiri.
The meeting was attended by the teaching faculty and non- teaching staff of the varsity. In his message Vice Chancellor Prof Mehraj-ud-Din paid glorious tribute to late Prof. Hamidi and termed his demise as an irreparable loss to academic and literary fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said Prof Hamidi will be always remembered for his rich contribution to Urdu and Kashmiri literature. Prof Mehraj-ud-Din prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with family and friends of late Prof Hamidi. At the conclusion of the meeting Fateha was offered for the departed soul.
Meanwhile, a special condolence meeting was also held at the department of Urdu where the staff and faculty paid rich tributes to late Prof. Hamidi.