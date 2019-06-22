CUK celebrates Yoga Day

June 22, 2019 |

The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Government College of Physical Education, Ganderbal, celebrated 5th International Yoga Day 2019 at the College of Physical Education stadium here on Friday.

The students and staff members of CUK, Government Degree College Ganderbal, College of Physical Education and Department of AYUSH, participated in the event and received orientation training about Yoga practice and its advantages in maintaining good health.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Government College of Physical Education, Principal, Dr. Hartej Singh, DSW Deputy Director, Mr. Faizan Ashraf Mir, AYUSH, Ganderbal, Nodal Officer, Dr. Mushtaq and Yoga Trainer, Dr. Irfan were also present on the occasion.