CUK celebrates int’l women’s day, holds poster competition

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Women’s Empowerment Committee (WEC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) celebrated International Women’s Day at Green Campus of the varsity here today.

The theme of International Women’s Day-2019, identified by the United Nations is ‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change’. The WEC organised a poster competition for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate students of the varsity, students from neighboring educational institutions and the university staff on the topics “Planet 50-50”, “Women and Conflict”, “Gender-Balanced World” and “Voicing the Unheard.”

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that women play an important role in the overall development of the society. “During contemporary times, women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in all the spheres of life and are also managing their household chores,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said.

He complimented the WEC for holding regular programmes for the empowerment of women and hailed the two students of School of Education for their dissertation on the achievements and contribution of Kashmiri women. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, along with Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Prof. Parveen Pandit, Prof. N A Nadeem and Prof. Nighat Basu later distributed certificates among the participants.

Jury comprising artists, Arshad Sualeh and Naushad Gayoor praised the students for exhibiting wonderful talent during the competition and urged them to express their feelings through the medium of the art.

While addressing the valediction session, Chairperson, WEC, Prof. Nighat Basu, said the Commission has organised several events to sensitize the women about their rights.

In the poster competition, the first prize of 2000/ was bagged by Minha Nissar, from Department of Politics and Governance, while as second and third prize of Rs 1500/, and Rs. 1000/- was awarded to Ms. Asma Firdous and Zeenia of the Department of English. The consolation prizes of Rs 500 each were bagged by Salsabeel of the GDC, Kangan and Mussaib Rashid of Department of Politics and Governance, CUK.

CUK Vice-Chancellor gave a cash prize of Rs 5000 each to the students who presented their dissertation and announced enhancement of the cash prize to Rs 10,000 working on such projects in future.