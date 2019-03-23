CUJ Senior Assistant Professor gets prestigious ICSSR project

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr. Bacha Babu, Senior Assistant Professor at the Central University of Jammu, has been awarded with prestigious project grand under the Impress Scheme of Indian Council of Social Science Research, Ministry of Human Resource Development.

As per a statement, the project “Social Media Technology and Conflict Resolution: A Study in Kashmir Valley” has been approved the ICSSR after it was recommended by the Steering Committee. A grant-in-aid of Rs.12,00,000 has been awarded for the study including.

Dr Bacha Babu is presently senior assistant professor at the CUJ’s department of Mass Communication and New Media Department.

Besides this, Dr Babu, who is an ardent researcher, has been working on a project funded by ICSSR titled Conventional and new media in JK: An analysis of happening and content, and several other research projects, the statement read.

According to the statement, Dr Babu’s researches focus primarily on the working of media in Jammu and Kashmir and will provide productive insights into the professional as well as academic functioning of the media in Jammu and Kashmir.

It should be noted that Impactful Policy Research in Social Science (IMPRESS) has been launched by Ministry of Human Resource Development to promote policy research in social science and has tasked ICSSR with implementing and monitoring the scheme.

Under this scheme, the areas that need to be extensively explored include State and Democracy, Urban Transformation, Media, Culture and Society, Employment Skills and Rural Transformation, Governance, Innovation and Public Policy, Growth, Macro Trade and Economic Policy, Agriculture and Rural Development, Health and Environment, Science and Education, Social Media and Technology and Politics, Law and Economics.



