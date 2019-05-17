About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUJ releases handbook on child protection

The Department of Social Work, Central University of Jammu, under its United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) funded project “Promoting Volunteerism for Child Protection in J&K” organised Hanbook launch at TBS Conference Hall, University of Jammu.
As per a statement, the handbook launch was attended by faculty along with students from different universities of J&K.
The event began with inaugural address by HOD, Social Work Dr. Dharmendra Singh, who welcomed the guests, and the participants of the event.
He also briefed the audience about the Handbook which is a ready reference guide for student volunteers who want to work in the field of child protection.
Prof. Mehraj ud Din, Vice chancellor CUK, lauded the role of department in preparing the much needed Handbook.
Prof. Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster university Jammu emphasized on the importance of spreading awareness about child protection and child rights. Prof. Bhasin mentioned about the changing scenario of child protection in current times.
Manorama Bakshi, stressed on the need for investment in child protection. The presidential address was given by Vice chancellor Central University of Jammu Prof. Ashok Aima.
He lauded the efforts put by department of social work in collaboration with UNICEF for addressing the issue of child protection in J&K.
He laid emphasis on the fact that institutions of higher learning must respond to the societal needs that confront us. Prof. Aima appreciated the role of Hilal Bhat , child protection specialist, UNICEF, J&K for collaborating with institutions of higher learning particularly CUJ. The event was coordinated by Bhat Iqbal and also presented the vote of thanks.
He acknowledged the role of consultants Manoj, Asmita mahajan, Asif Ali, Haroon Majeed for preparation of Handbook.
He also lauded the role of UNICEF in providing support for the programme.

Latest News

Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

May 16 | Agencies
If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar

If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar

May 16 | Press Trust of India
Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

May 16 | Agencies
KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

May 16 | Riyaz Bhat
Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir

Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir's Shopian district

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL

Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL's Friday harta ...

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

May 16 | Agencies
Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir p ...

Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir p ...

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

May 16 | RK Online Desk
PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Pulwama

Gunfight rages in Pulwama

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUJ releases handbook on child protection

              

The Department of Social Work, Central University of Jammu, under its United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) funded project “Promoting Volunteerism for Child Protection in J&K” organised Hanbook launch at TBS Conference Hall, University of Jammu.
As per a statement, the handbook launch was attended by faculty along with students from different universities of J&K.
The event began with inaugural address by HOD, Social Work Dr. Dharmendra Singh, who welcomed the guests, and the participants of the event.
He also briefed the audience about the Handbook which is a ready reference guide for student volunteers who want to work in the field of child protection.
Prof. Mehraj ud Din, Vice chancellor CUK, lauded the role of department in preparing the much needed Handbook.
Prof. Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster university Jammu emphasized on the importance of spreading awareness about child protection and child rights. Prof. Bhasin mentioned about the changing scenario of child protection in current times.
Manorama Bakshi, stressed on the need for investment in child protection. The presidential address was given by Vice chancellor Central University of Jammu Prof. Ashok Aima.
He lauded the efforts put by department of social work in collaboration with UNICEF for addressing the issue of child protection in J&K.
He laid emphasis on the fact that institutions of higher learning must respond to the societal needs that confront us. Prof. Aima appreciated the role of Hilal Bhat , child protection specialist, UNICEF, J&K for collaborating with institutions of higher learning particularly CUJ. The event was coordinated by Bhat Iqbal and also presented the vote of thanks.
He acknowledged the role of consultants Manoj, Asmita mahajan, Asif Ali, Haroon Majeed for preparation of Handbook.
He also lauded the role of UNICEF in providing support for the programme.

News From Rising Kashmir

;