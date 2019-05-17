CUJ releases handbook on child protection

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Social Work, Central University of Jammu, under its United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) funded project “Promoting Volunteerism for Child Protection in J&K” organised Hanbook launch at TBS Conference Hall, University of Jammu.

As per a statement, the handbook launch was attended by faculty along with students from different universities of J&K.

The event began with inaugural address by HOD, Social Work Dr. Dharmendra Singh, who welcomed the guests, and the participants of the event.

He also briefed the audience about the Handbook which is a ready reference guide for student volunteers who want to work in the field of child protection.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din, Vice chancellor CUK, lauded the role of department in preparing the much needed Handbook.

Prof. Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster university Jammu emphasized on the importance of spreading awareness about child protection and child rights. Prof. Bhasin mentioned about the changing scenario of child protection in current times.

Manorama Bakshi, stressed on the need for investment in child protection. The presidential address was given by Vice chancellor Central University of Jammu Prof. Ashok Aima.

He lauded the efforts put by department of social work in collaboration with UNICEF for addressing the issue of child protection in J&K.

He laid emphasis on the fact that institutions of higher learning must respond to the societal needs that confront us. Prof. Aima appreciated the role of Hilal Bhat , child protection specialist, UNICEF, J&K for collaborating with institutions of higher learning particularly CUJ. The event was coordinated by Bhat Iqbal and also presented the vote of thanks.

He acknowledged the role of consultants Manoj, Asmita mahajan, Asif Ali, Haroon Majeed for preparation of Handbook.

He also lauded the role of UNICEF in providing support for the programme.

