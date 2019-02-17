About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CU postpones entrance test

Published at February 17, 2019 01:05 AM 0Comment(s)258views


Srinagar, February 16:

Central University Srinagar has postponed the Entrance Test - 2019 for admission to 5-Year Integrated, 3-Year Honors and 3-Year Professional Programmes.
According to the University statement, it is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that, the Entrance Test for the subjects viz. Geography, Commerce and History, scheduled for 18 February 2019(Monday) and 19 February 2019 (Tuesday) respectively, is hereby postponed.
The revised Date Sheet for these papers shall be notified separately.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top