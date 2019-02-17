CU postpones entrance test

Srinagar, February 16:
Central University Srinagar has postponed the Entrance Test - 2019 for admission to 5-Year Integrated, 3-Year Honors and 3-Year Professional Programmes.
According to the University statement, it is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that, the Entrance Test for the subjects viz. Geography, Commerce and History, scheduled for 18 February 2019(Monday) and 19 February 2019 (Tuesday) respectively, is hereby postponed.
The revised Date Sheet for these papers shall be notified separately.