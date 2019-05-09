CU Kashmir inks pact with JK Bank

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

ATM inaugurated inside Green Campus, VC urges Bank to set up branch at Tulmulla campus

To provide modern banking facilities, services and solutions to the students, staff and other stakeholders, the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) at Green Campus of the varsity here on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Registrar CUK Prof. Fayaz Ahmed Nikka and President S&IT J&K Bank Rakesh Gandotra in the presence of CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir and J&K Bank Chairman and CEO, Parvez Ahmed.

The MoU is intended to enable the two institutions work together and help in better social change. Under the MoU the bank shall be providing better banking services to the students, staff and faculty of the University.

Deans of various faculties, Director Research and Development, Prof. Abdul Gani, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit, senior functionaries of the university, Executive Presidents of J&K Bank, P K Tickoo and Rakesh Chibber and President S&IT, Rakesh Gandotra were also present on the occasion.

While delivering his presidential address, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir consider J&K Bank as its own bank, adding that the masses have rich personal experiences of dealing with the officials of the J&K Bank in their respective branches and offices.

He lauded the Chairman and CEO, J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed, for taking the bank to the newer heights and said the institution was moving ahead under his leadership.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir described the MoU as a milestone in the history of CUK. He desired the bank to construct a state-of-the-art branch at the designated Campus at Tulmulla for which the land shall be made available by the varsity.

He asked the Bank Chairman to partner CUK in its overall growth and development.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir also gave a detailed account about the functioning of the university and programmes offered.

Chairman and CEO, J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed assured that the bank would provide every possible assistance to the students and other staff members.

He also stated that the CUK’s academic approach with an objective to uplift and empower the society is in sync with the larger objectives of J&K Bank to empower every individual and household for the overall economic upliftment.

Parvez Ahmed said that after taking over as Bank Chairman, his focus has been to develop strong linkages with institutions, particularly with educational institutions, which produce the future leaders. He said the bank understands the needs of the educational institutions and accordingly customizes its services.

Parvez Ahmed hailed the signing of MoU saying that this is just the beginning of the relationship which will go beyond the commercial consideration.

“We will try that both the institutions grow and create new milestones for the benefit of the society,” he said and appreciated the staff of both the institutions for the breakthrough.

Executive Presidents of J&K Bank, P K Tickoo and Rakesh Chibber, while addressing the gathering said, the signing of MoU with CUK is to build a strong relationship between the two institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar and Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka termed the signing of MoU as a huge milestone in the history of CUK and J&K Bank. “The objective of both organizations, by and large is common, that is social change. CUK is mandated to bring about social change through education and empowerment and J&K Bank has a similar mandate of financial empowerment. Prof. Fayaz expressed optimism that the signing of MOU shall help the University to reap better dividends for its students, staff and faculty and at the same time shall help the bank in better credit creation for the overall benefit of the society.

Deputy Registrar, Finance and Accounts, Dr. Javid Ahmad Wani and Dr. Javed from Jammu and Kashmir bank conducted the programme proceedings and said the MoU is a framework document, which defines the terms of a robust and vibrant relationship between the Central University of Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Bank. The MoU is a well-conceived document they said.

JK Bank Zonal Head, Rayees Maqbool proposed the vote of thanks and hailed the role of the University for its efforts to develop relationship with J&K Bank.

After conclusion of the function the Bank chairman had a detailed interaction with the students of the Department of Management Studies and Commerce, tourism and DIC wherein he responded to many questions from the students.

Earlier, Vice-chancellor and the Chairman jointly inaugurated the ATM of the bank at the Green campus. Under its CSR programme, the J&K Bank donated a 32-seater bus to the university.