CTT bags national tourism award 3rd year in a row

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Centre Tour and Travels has once again bagged National Tourism Award 2016-17 as the best inbound tour operator.
Minister for Tourism Government of India K J Alphons along with Secretary Ministry of tourism Rashmi Verma gave away award to Company Directors Bashir Karnai and Manzoor Karnai at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
The Company has won this award third consecutive year 2016-17.
Bashir Karnai said they have been making every efforts to attract travellers to India
“Earlier in 2013-14, we have received 1st Prize in category VI. In 2015-16 the award was received again as a 1st prize in category V. This year 2016-17 our business has increased and the award has been received in category IV which is in higher category,” said Karnai.
The Karnai brothers feel proud of this moment and the travel agency being recognized on highest level in tourism industry.
Bashir Karnai said that it is the hard work of all Karnai brothers especially Nazir Karnai who works very hard in North America, Vancouver to promote tourism to India.
“We have already 600 high end tourists coming to India starting from Oct 2018 to Mar' 2019.”
Bashir Karnai thanked GoI for recognizing their efforts in bring tourists to India.