CTA seeks summer vacation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
College Teachers Association (CTA) has supported the demand for the summer vacation in the colleges.
Many college and teachers from Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu have demanded summer vacations.
The college students said government has been announcing summer vacation as usual during this period of the year “but it has been indecisive around this time”.
They said school said summer vacation have already been announced in schools, polytechnic “but why government didn’t announce it for colleges”.
President of College Teachers Association (CTA) Tariq Asha said the vacation calendar has strictly been adhered to by the universities, medical colleges, technical education department and school education department but degree colleges under higher education department have been left out,”