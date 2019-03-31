CTA President felicitates principals, faculty on their superannuation

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President College Teachers Association Prof Tariq Ashai Saturday visited Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar, Women's Collage MA Road, Baghi Dilawar College Srinagar, GDC Bemina, GDC Boys Sopore and GDC Girls Sopore to felicitate the various principals and faculty members upon attaining superannuation.

On behalf of the whole community and CTA, he expressed good wishes to all of them and prayed for their happy post superannuation period.

The members who attained superannuation include Prof Nisar Ahmad Yatto principal Ghandi Memorial College Srinagar, Prof Bushra Principal Bagi Dilavar College, Prof Shafaq Soporee Principal Higher Education Dept posted at GDC Bemina, Prof Sugufta Yeswi Hod Chemistry Women's College M A Road, Prof Mustaq Ahmad Dar Principal GDC Boys Sopore and Prof Abdul Majeed Dar principal GDC Womens Sopore