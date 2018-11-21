CTA meets at ICSC, discuss issues

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 21:
A meeting of J and K College Teachers Association was held at Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) which was attended by the principals of various degree colleges of Valley, besides a large number of senior faculty and praesidium of CTA. The meeting was chaired by Dr Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Principal ICSC.
The spokesperson of the association said Prof Tariq Ashai, president CTA in his inaugural address welcomed the principals, senior faculty and staff secretaries of various degree colleges and briefed them about the recent developments and efforts made by CTA towards the resolution of various issues which the community is facing at present.
Prof Ashai briefed the gathering about the recent meeting of CTA with Governor of state in which association highlighted various issues facing the fraternity. The president informed the members that governor was highly gracious to assure CTA that disparity with respect to the age of superannuation between University and college teachers would be resolved in due course of time.
Prof Ashai while addressing the gathering expressed serious concern over the recent recommendations of the University authorities to curtail winter vacations for colleges and urged the government to desist from disturbing the vacation schedule in view of the fact that degree colleges come in the category of vacational departments and are not entitled to any earned leave.
Prof. Ashai said University authorities have no role to interface into the administrative matters of colleges and expressed anguish over their double standards wherein with one mouth they announce the schedule of winter vacations for themselves and with the same mouth recommend curtailment of vacations for colleges.
Prof Ashai also urged the government to issue orders for restoration of PhD increments which college teachers are entitled to as far as recent UGC guidelines are concerned and any further delay in this regard will force CTA to take some stringent measures
Several college principals and senior faculty members including Dr Hakeem Mustafa, Dr Nisar Ahmad Yatoo, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Dr Maheen Mustafa, Prof Sheikh Mehraj, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Dr Shahjahan, Prof Rouf Ahmad, Dr Majid , Prof Mehraj Akram, Prof Mir Mashook, Prof G M Wani and many others spoke on the occasion.
Prof Yaseen Ahmad Shah in his concluding remarks impressed upon the participants to pursue the pending demands of community in such a dignified manner that suits the class of teachers and suggested to raise appropriate finances for organizing state level convocation of college teachers to discuss and weave out a roadmap for sustaining the quality of education as well the dignity of college teaches and assured the praesidium that principals of all degree colleges will cooperate with CTA in addressing the various issues confronting the teaching community.