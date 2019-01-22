About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CTA hails appointment of Registrar KU

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 21:

 J&K College Teachers Association (CTA) has welcomed the decision of chancellor Kashmir University, Satyapal Malik, Governor and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad to appoint Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir as Registrar of Kashmir University.
In a statement issued here, Prof. Tariq Ashai, President CTA said Dr.Nisar is a dedicated and a dynamic officer well versed with the adminstrative affairs of Kashmir University and has earned a lot of experience in academic administration particularly as Joint Secretary University Grants Commission and at other important positions over a period of time which will definitely prove beneficial for the overall functioning of the university.

 

 

