CTA felicitates new KU VC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
The Jammu and Kashmir College Teachers Association (CTA) Monday felicitated newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Talat Ahmad for assuming the charge.
According to a statement issued here, a delegation of CTA led by its president Prof Tariq Ashai called on Talat and felicitated him for taking the charge of VC of KU.
Ashai said he has highlighted his contribution as an academic administrator in his previous tenure as VC and hoped that Talat will take immediate reforms for enhancing the standard of academics in the KU and its affiliated colleges.
President CTA also requested the Vice Chancellor that evaluation centres should be opened in all the degree colleges to expedite the process of result declaration and submitted a memorandum of demands which include enhancement of remuneration for paper setting /evaluation/conduct of exams, immediate release of payment for pending bills for conduct of exams/paper setting/evaluation, authorisation to college exam coordinators regarding issuance of NOC, removing unnecessary hurdles for carrying out part-time PhD for college teachers and grant of approval to eligible college Teachers as guides for M Phil and PhD programmes.