CTA delegation calls on Governor

Srinagar:
A delegation of J&K College Teachers Association, headed by its president Prof. Tariq Ashai called upon the Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhawan Srinagar.
Delegation handed over a memorandum of demands pertaining to college teachers of J&K which included removal of disparity with respect to age of superannuation between University and College teachers.
The delegation highlighted that this disparity exists only in the state of J&K, in spite of the fact that both University and College teachers are being governed by the same UGC guidelines vis-a-vis recruitment, career progression, qualification and other service conditions.
Prof. Ashai while highlighting the delay in the conduct of examinations, and declaration of results, in view of precarious law & order situation, and unfavourable weather conditions in the valley, as a result 03 years degree is completed in 04 or 05 years, suggested clubbing of examination of two semesters to address this issue in order to safeguard the academic interests of the student community.
Prof. Ashai while lauding the role of academic administrators, sought the attention of the Governor towards the issue of posting of non academicians on the academic administrative posts, and demanded that the professional expertise of academicians be considered for the posts of administrative nature.
Prof. Ashai also highlighted the role of institution heads and the faculty in maintaining the peace and calm in the academic intuitions, which was highly appreciated by the Governor.
The Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation emphasized that teachers have a pivotal role in shaping the careers of the students, and enabling them to compete at the national and international level for their better future. The delegation was highly impressed by the positive and cordial response and patient hearing of the Governor.
Besides CTA president the delegation comprised Prof. Mashooq Hussain, Prof. Riyaz Pirzada, Dr. Pir Irfan, Prof. Suzan Rashid, Dr. Tauseef Malik and Dr. Nahid.