CTA delegation calls on Ansari

Published at May 13, 2018


SRINAGAR:

A delegation of College Teachers Association (CTA) today called on Minister for Higher Education, Molvi Imran Raza Ansari here and discussed various issues pertaining to the higher education scenario.
The delegation led by its President Prof. Tariq Ashai also felicitated Ansari on assuming the charge of the Department of Higher Education.
The Minister, on the occasion, called for enabling conducive atmosphere in campuses for achieving academic excellence and highlighted the role of teachers in this regard.

 

