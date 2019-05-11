About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CTA calls on Sec Hr Education, discuss improvement in edu system

A delegation of J&K College Teachers Association headed by its president, Prof. Tariq Ashai called on Secretary to Govt Department of Higher Education Talat Parvez Rohella and felicitated him for taking charge of administrative secretary.

In a statement the CTA president said the delegation had a thorough discussion regarding improvisation in the Higher Education system.

He said that the delegation deliberated upon the key issues faced by faculty in colleges.
The statement said that with a warm response Talat impressed upon the CTA to devise an action plan for the betterment of the overall system on which higher education department will make an immediate action.
Talat Parvez sought the support of CTA in taking the department to new heights and making Colleges research oriented and center of excellence for which the teachers have to play a pivotal role.
Prof Tariq Ashai assured full support and cooperation on behalf of entire College fraternity to the secretary higher education.
The delegation also called on special secretary higher education Inqillabi and special secretary Finance Nazim Khan and discussed various issues pertaining to college teachers.
Prof Tariq Ashai expressed serious concern over the delay in resolving the issue of incentives for M. Phill and Ph. D degree.
The delegation comprised of Prof Mir Mashook, Prof G M Wani, Prof Farooq Pandit, Dr Kounsar Muzamil, Dr Tauseef Ahmad and others

