CT deptt harasses traders: KTMF

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 10:
Expressing serious concern over the ‘harassment’ of traders by Sales Tax department (Comercial Tax Department) the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) President Mohammed Yasin Khan Saturday said “official hooliganism is intolerable.”
“Instead of feeling ashamed for having failed to do anything good for the traders, the government is resorting to tactics, which seem to sabotage revival of struggling trade in Kashmir,” Khan who also heads the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) said.
He said harassment is so terrible that traders have started taking the Tax department officials as “goons” who inspect markets with intention of “rioting”.
It said the business fraternity called an emergency meeting today to decide course of action.
“It was resolved in voice that Governor SP Malik should personally look into the matter immediately or that the traders fraternity would decide a reaction, onus of which shall solely lie on the government,” the KTMF President said.