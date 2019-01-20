CT Deptt conducts inspections of biz units

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
State Taxes Department Enforcement team of 16 officers conducted an extensive inspection of business units at Bhaderwah and Doda.
An official handout said, the inspections were conducted under the directions of Commissioner State Taxes, J&K P.K. Bhat and under the command of Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Administration & Enforcement, Jammu, Mohammed Shahid Saleem
The main business units inspected include, Yasir Nadeem Medical Shop / Ikhwan Medical Hall, Bhaderwah, Farooq Bag House, Bhaderwah, Gupta Standard Bakery, Bhaderwah, Narayan Dutta & Sony Enterprises, Bhaderwah and Rashmi Enterprises, Gupta Footwear, Tak Medical Shop, B.S. Traders, Jagdish Traders & Zamir Cements at Doda.
Its said records of these units were seized for scrutiny in view of noticing some suspicious tendencies to evade tax.
Besides more than 15 business units at Bhaderwah and 30 units at Doda were inspected on random basis. The stocks in transit for Farooq Bag House, Bhaderwah were seized in view of the same being transported from Jammu (from M/s Ritesh Traders, Upper Gumat Bazar, Jammu) without tax invoice. Necessary action under Rules shall be taken in every case wherever wilful evasion of tax is noticed. All the traders were advised to issue tax invoice / bill of supply to customers to avoid action under GST law.
The inspecting team included six State Taxes Officers namely, Mohammed Ashfaq, Javaid Iqbal, Neeraj Sharma, Arvind Sawhney, Mohit Raina, Mohd. Raiyaz, Inspectors namely, Chander Badan, Sandip Saraf, Sharwan Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Amit Jain, Paramjeet Singh & Satish Koul and Sub-inspectors namely, Surinder Singh Pawar, Yogeshwar Saini & Naresh Sharma. All the business establishments inspected were exhorted to implement the GST laws in letter & Spirit to avoid initiation of penalty proceedings against them.
The response of the traders and general public to the team was conducive and warming. The Enforcement Team also inspected unregistered dealers and checked their purchase invoices and wherever it was noticed that the merchandise is being transported without tax-invoices & e-way bills, the concerned business unit holders were reprimanded and advised to remain careful in future.
The drive has been conducted by the Department with a motto to reach out to the traders in remote areas to listen to their genuine concerns and lend a helping hand to them to ensure implementation of GST laws.
The same team conducted inspections at Kishtwar on 17th January. The Department shall in near future reach out in similar manner to other far off and remote areas of Jammu division as well.