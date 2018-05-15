CSIR-Aroma Mission Reaches Ladakh’s Aryan Valley

Rising Kashmir News
CSIR Aroma Mission envisaging extension of different region specific high value aromatic cash crops for production of essential oils used in perfumery, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances and flavours, aromatherapy reached out to the remote tribal farmers of Lau Loung, Silmoo and Batalik in Aryan Valley. A sensization cum orientation programme for farmers was organized at Lau Loung for promotion of activities under the Mission.
Distribution of the planting material of the target crops was made to the farmers on the occasion.
The team of the Mission led by the Dr Shahid Rasool, Coordinator Aroma Mission while addressing the participating farmers highlighted scope and prospects of cultivation of the aromatic crops like lavender, mints and other essential oil bearing crops in the Aryan Valley and adjoining areas owing to climatic suitability of the region.
Farmers in the Valley and Batalik practice double cropping making it a potential production area for a wide range of crops under the Mission. Farmers under the Mission are provided free planting material, processing facilities for extraction of essential oils, quality estimation of the produce and assured market through effective buy back mechanism at market price. Areas like Kupwara, Gurez, Kargil, Leh and other high altitude areas are the priority areas for extension of crops under the Mission. Aroma Mission is one of the flagship programmes of the Government of India for doubling farmers income, socio-economic upliftment and rural prosperity, he said."