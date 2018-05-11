CSIR aroma mission launched in cold arid Ladakh

Rising Kashmir NewsLeh, May 10:
CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine Jammu through its strategic societal intervention for socio-economic upliftment of farmers and development of aroma industry is implementing Aroma Mission in J&K and other parts of country.
The mission envisages cultivation of different location specific high-value aromatic cash crops over 5000 hectares of area across the country.
A statement issued here said, Jammu and Kashmir owing to its diverse agro-climatic conditions is suitable for production of a variety of aromatic crops like Rose, Lavender, Rosemary, Wild Marigold, Monarda, Scented Geranium, Mints and different aromatic grasses.
The Mission was today launched at Leh at High Mountain Arid Agriculture Research Institute, Leh.
Present at the launching of the Mission were a large number farmers from Nyoma and Leh, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension, Prof. Tariq Masoodi, ADR HMAARI, Leh, Dr Shahid Rasool, Coordinator Aroma Mission, Dr Sanjeev Chauhan, Head CAZRI, Leh, KVK Leh and KVK Nyoma.
The Chief Guest on the occasion was Prof. Nazeer Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir, and the Guest of Honour was Tsering Wangdus, Executive Councillor, Agriculture LAHDC.
Referring to the objective of doubling farmers income Prof. Nazeer Ahmad informed the participating farmers, scientists of HMAARI, KVK Nyoma, KVK Leh and extension functionaries about the Mission and the benefits of cultivation of aromatic crops and production of high value essential oils from cold arid region of Ladakh for rural prosperity.
He said socio-economic upliftment was due to farmers owing to the industrial importance of these crops in National and International market.
Expressing gratitude towards Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Director CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Prof Nazeer lauded the efforts and contributions of Dr Ram Vishwakarma in the development of the Aroma sector and sanctioning of Aroma Mission.
He impressed upon the Scientists of KVK Leh and Nyoma for effective implementation of the programme. The Mission is being implemented in Kashmir and Ladakh by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu and SKUAST Kashmir