CSFK hails Govt for adopting policy to fight drug abuse, mental illness

Calls for immediate implementation
Civil Society Forum Kashmir (CSFK) on Wednesday expressed satisfaction on formulation and approval of first ever drug de-addiction policy by State Administrative Council (SAC).
They said that policy provides a comprehensive mechanism to curb the menace of drug addiction across Jammu and Kashmir and has called for its immediate implementation in letter and spirit.
Congratulating faculty members of the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences and Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, the SCFK spokesperson said that that they played vital role in drafting policy by roping in other experts from SKIMS, Bemina, GMC Jammu and State AIDS Control Organization. “Their efforts are to be applauded,” it said.
In a statement issued here, spokesman of the Forum claimed that the CSFK has for long been striving for such a comprehensive policy framework required for prevention and control of drug addiction, rehabilitation, and training of the victims of drug abuse.
“Upgradation and establishment of drug de-addiction centers at the district level, enhancing awareness and ensuring community participation in curbing this menace in the state,” he said. He emphasized that the policy should be implemented without any further delay and should not meet the same fate as the first drug policy of the state.
“Even after a lapse of six years, the drug policy approved by the state cabinet as well as the state legislative assembly way back in 2012 but is still awaiting implementation,” he said.
He said any such policy is a dead policy that remains confined to paper and is never implemented on the ground.
“We hope that this policy will bring a substantial and positive change on the ground and will save the youth from the clutches of this scourge,”the spokesman added.
Pertinently Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to adopt its first drug de-addiction policy to tackle the drug addiction menace in the state. The new policy has been put in the public domain to enable people to submit their valuable suggestions. Once the month-long process is over, the suggestions will be taken into consideration and the required changes will be done accordingly before sending it for final approval.