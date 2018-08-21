CSFK-H welcomes Govt’s decision to formulate drug de-addiction policy

Srinagar:
Civil Society Forum Kashmir Health (CSFK-H) Monday welcomed the revision of Chief Secretary J&K State to formulate the Drug de-addiction policy.
In a statement issued, Civil Society Forum Kashmir said the decision taken by the Government to formulate draft De –addiction policy outlining comprehensive mechanism/ measures to deal with the menace of drug abuse in the state in an efficacious manner under the chair of Chief Secretary J&K state was welcomed by the society.
“J&K State is suffering to a huge extend due to the Drug addiction problem. All the three provinces Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh are worst hit. The drug mafia is getting highly organized and penetrating into our society with every single passing day. On the contrary no comprehensive steps or measures were taken by the state Government till date to control the menace of drug abuse in the society,” reads the statement.
CSFK appealed to Chief Secretary J&K State to ensure meaningful, honest and experienced people as part of the formulation Drug De Addiction policy.