July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CSFK appeals Guv to ensure improvement in ambulance service

Civil Society Forum Kashmir (CSFK) has appealed Governor to ensure improvement in ambulance services in J&K State.
In a statement CSFK said ambulances are the lifeline of any medical setup across the globe. Better ambulance services can save lives and any compromise in ambulances will cost human lives. J&K State has a population of 1.25 Crore. Every district has a District Hospital, Sub-district Hospital, and primary health care center from where patients are referred to GMC associate hospitals/ super specialty hospital and SKIMS. A very heavy load of patients need to be shifted between these hospitals, most of the patients are very critical and treatment time remains very important in such cases.
The statement said CSFK has been repeatedly requesting various Governments to constitute a high-level committee which can look into the scope of improvement the ambulance services in the J&K state, unfortunate till now nothing has been done.
Most of the ambulances in J&K state are mere body carrier and are risking lives of critical patient.
Most of the ambulances even lack basic life-saving equipments. Ambulances are supposed to be one of the swift and fast-moving vehicles on the roads, but unfortunately most of the ambulances have such a low engine power that even after other vehicles provide them side they are unable to move fast. Ambulances need visual and hearing recognition, separate and well differentiated from all other vehicles on the roads, unfortunately, different ambulances are using different types of sirens at a different tone and volume.
The statement said the movement of ambulances need complete support and coordination from Government in particular and society at large to ensure swift and fast movement of ambulances. CSFK appeals Governor J&K state to establish a meaningful high-level committee to strength and support the ambulance service across J&K state.


