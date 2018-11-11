CSE final semester students allege irregularities in viva exams

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 10:
The B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) final semester students of University of Kashmir’s (KU) north campus Saturday alleged irregularities in their in viva exams.
The aggrieved students said that external evaluator has failed 10 CSE engineering students of the KU satellite campus in Baramulla in presentation and viva exams of their mandatory project on unjust reasons.
One of the students wishing anonymity said, “We won’t claim that we answered all questions asked by the external evaluator, but we correctly answered almost 85 percent of questions pertaining to our projects and inspite of that we were given zero marks.”
They said that in the last semester, the mandatory project to complete their degrees is being distributed in groups and in each group one project was given to 4 students, but in a bizarre move the evaluator has failed 2 and passed 2 students although all 4 worked together for months to complete the project.
Another student said, “This is a grave injustice to us which is being carried out by the evaluator by failing all 10 students due to personal grievances or issues with one or 2 students from our batch.
Students said that out of 100 marks in presentation and viva exams, they have obtained zero marks, which according to them is “inexplicable”.
CSE Coordinator Haris Qazi said, “Whatever students are saying is out of their their desperation. Students have not worked hard that is why they have not been able to qualify the exams.”
Qazi also said, “It is a human psychology that when we fail to achieve something then the only option which is left is that you start accusing, abusing and raising a question on the integrity of the institution.”
bhatriyazcom@gmail.com