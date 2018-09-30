CSCC urges Ansaris’ to bury hatchet

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
Leaders of J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee (JKCSCC) Muzafar Shah (Awami National Conference), Advocate Mir Javaid and Jagmohan Singh Raina have urged dissident PDP leaders Abid Ansari and Imran Ansari to bury the hatchet and restrain from making provocative statements against anyone talking about safeguarding large public sentiment, presently revolving around article 35-A, article 370 and threats of communalists in Jammu and Kashmir state.
Welcoming the statements of senior PDP leader Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Senior National Conference for a tie-up between National Conference and PDP to safeguard article 35-A, article 370 and fight communal forces in the state, the J&K Civil Society Coordination Committee leaders Friday said “Abid Ansari and Imran Ansari carry with them political legacy who always fought valiantly for protection of special status of the state and both Imran Ansari and Abid Ansari are duty bound to respect the larger Kashmir sentiment the way late Molvi Iftikhar Ansari respected it. We appeal both Abid Ansari and Imran Ansari to bury their differences with their political contemporaries and stand up with those talking about safeguarding special status of Jammu and Kashmir particularly Article 35-A and fight against communal forces in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Urging all non-BJP mainstream political forces to bury their differences and come together under one umbrella for formation of a new government for strongly defending article 35-A and fighting the communal forces the J&K CSCC leaders said this time to unite for getting people of Jammu and Kashmir out from the present crisis is the key to all challenges confronting the identity of the people of the state. (KNS)