CS visits Mughal Road

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam visited Pir Ki Gali to take stock of the ongoing road improvement works being undertaken on the Mughal Road.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmed, DIG Rajouri Pooch Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Poonch, SSP Rajouri besides other senior officers of Civil and Police Administration were present on the occasion.

Subrahmanyam directed Chief Engineer, Mughal Road to expeditiously complete the various surface improvement works, protection works and side drainage works along the Mughal Road. He also stressed on introducing various short and long term engineering solutions to significantly improve the road conditions and minimize disruptions.

During the visit, CS reiterated his earlier directions regarding development of tourism infrastructure including various wayside amenities at Pir ki Gali and also at other locations along the Mughal Road. He directed for construction of tea/food stalls for Tourists/ commuters and shelter sheds for Nomadic population at various locations.

He also directed for installing signages' regarding wayside amenties including toilet blocks for convenience of the people.