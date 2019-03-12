CS Tourism reviews progress on Jammu Ropeway project

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Secretary to Government Tourism Department RigzinSamphel Monday visited Peerkho site of prestigious Jammu Ropeway Project and took detailed stock of the progress of ongoing works.

Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Shamim Ahmad Wani along with other officers of JKSCCC accompanied the Commissioner Secretary.

While reviewing the progress of work on the project, the Commissioner Secretary stressed upon that the pending works related to ropeway project be completed within shortest period of time.

Commissioner Secretary as per a statement issued to KNS also directed that review meeting with Project Management Consultant (RITES) and executing agency (DRIL) shall be held on 14th of March in his office chambers.

He was briefed that the construction of other allied works along with landscaping at all the three stations stands completed.

The Commissioner Secretary observed that this project after commissioning would also go a long way in promotion of tourism in Jammu region, which would in turn give a fillip to the economy of the areas by way of generating ample job opportunities for the people related with tourist activities as well as the youth. (KNS)