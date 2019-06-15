CS to head reconstituted Screening Committee

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government Friday reconstituted Screening Committee headed by Chief Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam to consider the promotion of IPS Officers to the grade of Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Police or equivalent posts.

The committee has been constituted in pursuance of the IPS Promotion Guidelines and in supersession of Government Order No.37-GAD of 2019 on 08 January 2019.

The other members of committee include Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department and Dilbagh Singh, DGP. The committee is serviced by the Home Department.