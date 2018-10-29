CS takes stock of Darbar move arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 28:
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday took stock of the Darbar move arrangements in winter capital Jammu.
According to an official, the Chief Secretary visited the Civil Secretariat and inspected the arrangements in offices of various departments including the Governor’s office.
He visited all the cabins and offices to take stock of the arrangements.
While inspecting the renovation and repair works at Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned executing department to complete all works well before opening up of the annual Darbar, the official added.
The Chief Secretary instructed for ensuring the uninterrupted supply of power and water besides availability of other basic amenities for the move employees. He directed the concerned to ensure fool proof security arrangements in and around the Civil Secretariat.
The Chief Secretary was informed that face-lifting and other necessary renovation works have been carried out in various blocks of Secretariat and Assembly complexes besides necessary repairs of government accommodation is going on with full swing and will be completed well before opening of Darbar Move, said the official.
He expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth and hassle-free working of offices in the Civil Secretariat.
Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary also took stock of the ongoing work of new Legislature complex and directed all allied agencies to work in close coordination so that the work shall be completed in stipulated time and further stressed on close monitoring of the work.
The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma besides other senior functionaries of the concerned departments, the official added.