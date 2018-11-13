CS sets June 19 deadline for completion of DILRMP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Monday chaired a meeting here to review the progress of the ongoing Digital India Land Records Modernization Program (DILRMP) in the State.
DILRMP is an integrated program aimed at modernizing land records to minimize the scope of land/property disputes and enhance transparency in land records maintenance system. It is 100% centrally funded with main components including computerization of all land records, mutations, digitization of maps and integration of textual and spatial data.
The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Finance, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Secretary, IT, Commissioner, Survey & Land Records, J&K, other senior officers and representative of vendor M/S Ramtech Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.
Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K briefed the meeting about the progress achieved under the programme till 31st October, 2018.
In the phase-1, Srinagar and Jammu districts have been taken up for implementation. In the 2nd phase 10 more districts and in the 3rd and final phase starting from April 2020 to March 2022, the remaining 10 Districts will be covered. The entire process in the State has been targeted to be completed by 31st March, 2022.
Giving details of the progress achieved under phase-1, Financial Commissioner, Revenue said that out of the 6.60 Crore Revenue documents and 55000 Revenue maps targeted to be scanned, 2.50 Crore Revenue documents and 45,000 Revenue maps have been scanned so far. As many as 1.30 Crore Revenue documents and 16000 Revenue Maps have also undergone Quality Check during the same period.
Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K further informed that 100% Revenue documents of Central Record Room Jammu have been scanned. However, he added that 100% scanning of Revenue documents in Central Record Room Srinagar will take some more time.
Chief Secretary asked Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K to work out a month and district wise work completion schedule in consultation with the vendor and ensure that the task of scanning the remaining 4 Crore Revenue documents and maps is completed by June 2019. He said 100% scanning of Revenue documents of Central Record Room Srinagar should receive focused attention throughout the coming months, as it forms the bulk of the work load i.e close to 2.5 Crore Revenue documents.
Chief Secretary also emphasized the need to ensure that State Data Centre to host permanent record of digitized Revenue documents is made fully operational by March, 2019.