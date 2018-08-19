CS reviews strategy for tackling drug abuse

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
Chief Secretary (CS) BVR Subrahmanyam Saturday called for urgently constituting a broad-based departmental panel along with representatives of some NGOs to formulate draft De-addiction Policy outlining comprehensive mechanism/measures to deal with the menace of drug abuse in the State in an efficacious manner.
CS passed these directions at a high-level meeting convened at the Civil Secretariat here this afternoon to review the follow-up action taken by the State Government on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court passed in OWP (PIL) No: 397 of 2005 and the measures taken towards implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary; Principal Secretary, Heath & Medical Education, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Secretary Law, Abdul Majid Bhat; Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid; Project Director, AIDS Control Society, J&K, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad; Nodal Officer, De-addiction Centre, Psychiatric Diseases Hospital Srinagar, Dr Arshid and officers of the Home Department attended the meeting.
CS said the Health & Medical Education Department shall be the Nodal Department for framing the draft De-addiction Policy for J&K and in this regard appropriate amendments will be processed by the GAD in the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules.
The Committee to be constituted for formulating the draft De-addiction Policy shall comprise members from the Health & Medical Education, Home, Social Welfare, Education, Youth Services & Sports, Information, Skill Development, Rural Development and other concerned Departments. It shall also have members from the two Medical Colleges and representatives of NGO’s in the State. The Committee can co-opt any other Member/expert as may be required.
The Committee shall study the policies in vogue in various states of the country and come up with a draft policy which helps to deal with this malady in an effective manner. The Committee shall finalize the Draft De-addiction Policy by 15th October 2018 for further deliberations.
Chief Secretary directed the Health & Medical Education Department to immediately allocate Rs 50,000 each for Jammu and Srinagar Medical Colleges for undertaking an extensive study on the extent of drug abuse and its impact in the State.
The study shall be completed in eight weeks that a report along with appropriate recommendations submitted to the Health and Medical Education Department.
The meeting also discussed the issues relating to implementation of Section-71 of the NDPS Act 1985 regarding establishment of de-addiction centres under the said Act.
Keeping in view the importance of this issue and its bearing on the society particularly younger generations, Chief Secretary observed that he will himself hold periodic follow-up meetings with the concerned so that the issues relating to drug de-addiction in the State are dealt with comprehensively and in a coordinated manner for desired outcomes.