CS reviews progress on flagship schemes in power sector

Calls for immediate power restoration in snow-affected areas
Calls for immediate power restoration in snow-affected areas
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 05:
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Monday chaired the State Level Distribution Reforms Committee (SLDRC) meeting on the implementation of flagship programmes in power sector including R-APDRP, IPDS and PMDP-2015 (Urban).
He took a detailed review of the status of ongoing projects under these flagship programmes.
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner/Secretary Power, Hirdesh Kumar, Development Commissioner Power, J&K, Chief Engineer, M&RE, Jammu, Chief Engineer, Projects Wing, Kashmir, Chief Engineer, C&S J&K, Director Planning, PDD and other officers of the PDD attended the meeting.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the tardy pace of implementation of the projects under R-APDRP, IPDS and PMDP-2015 (Urban), the Chief Secretary called for coordinated approach for speedy and timely completion of all ongoing projects. He directed the concerned to maintain close liaison with the executing agencies and vigorously pursue the projects so that these are completed in set timeframe. He also said that the agencies/contractors showing laxity in completing the projects as per the target should be penalized as enshrined in the contract agreements.
The Chief Secretary observed that Power being an important sector responsible for the economy and development of the State and basic need of the people, Government cannot afford delay in completion of projects despite availability of funds. He asked the Commissioner/Secretary Power and other concerned officers to sort out with the executing agencies issues, if any coming in the way of smooth implementation of projects under these flagship programmes.
The meeting also discussed the overall power scenario in the State, especially in the Kashmir Valley and winter zone of Jammu region which has been witnessing heavy rain and snowfall.
Chief Secretary stressed the need for mobilizing all resources and repairing the damaged infrastructure on war footing basis and restoring the power at the earliest. He asked the Commissioner/Secretary Power and engineers to personally monitor the situation and take all necessary steps for restoration of the power supply in the affected areas.
Hirdesh briefed the meeting about the present status of projects and steps initiated to restore the power supply in the affected areas.