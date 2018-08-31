CS reviews progress on EoDB, calls for close synergy for better results

Srinagar, August 30:
To review the progress on implementation of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) with regard to Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP)-2018, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam chaired a meeting of concerned Administrative Secretaries here last evening.
The Chief Secretary called upon all the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments to work in close coordination and accomplish the task within the timeline.
Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Shailendra Kumar briefed the meeting about the department-wise achievements on the implementation of BRAP-2018 and decisions taken for expediting the process for timely completion of task. He said that tangible progress has been achieved by some of the departments on the reform points and some departments are working on and a timeline has been fixed.
The Principal Secretary informed that the department is in the process of establishing Commercial Courts one each at Jammu and Srinagar and task is likely to be accomplished by the end of September 2018. The status of implementation of e-Courts would be shared by the Law Department by the end of next month, he maintained.
It is worthwhile to mention that all services pertaining to BRAP-18 shall soon be in “online-only mode”. The Department shall be undertaking the front-end module for accepting online applications for registration of various licenses by September 15 and back end process of online applications and disposal shall be completed bySeptember 30, he informed.
