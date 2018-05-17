CS reviews progress of vital developmental projects

SRINAGAR:
Chief Secretary, B B Vyas Wednesday chaired a video conference with DCs to review the status of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Srinagar-Jammu Ring Road, Jammu-Akhnoor Road, Tourism Infrastructure and the AIIMS projects.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Commissioner/Secretary Revenue, Commissioner/Secretary, PW(R&B), Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Commissioner/Secretary Forest, Environment & Ecology, Secretary (Technical) Forest, Secretary Tourism and other senior officers of the State Government, Railways and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) were present in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Chief Secretary noted with satisfaction the progress achieved in resolution of bottlenecks with respect to land acquisition and forest clearance in the Railway, National Highway, Ring Road and AIIMS projects.
Chief Secretary asked the Railway and NHAI to ensure that the pending compensation amount on account of land acquisition is released to the DCs immediately for timely disbursement to the land owners.
It was informed that land acquisition proceedings in Railways, National Highway, Ring Roads and AIIMS projects have been completed and almost 100% land has been physically handed over to the executing agencies.
Chief Secretary directed the NHAI to immediately start the improvement works on the National Highway especially between the dilapidated stretch in Banihal and Ramban sections and the old road via Kud. DC Ramban was asked to monitor and report the progress in this regard on daily basis.