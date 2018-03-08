CS reviews progress of sports projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 07:
Chief Secretary, B B Vyas Wednesday reviewed the progress of sports infrastructure projects sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) for J&K.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Commissioner/ Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Deputy Commissioners of Kupwara & Poonch, MD JKPCC and other senior officers attended the meeting.
Commissioner/Secretary Youth Services & Sports gave a detailed presentation on the status of the projects including the multipurpose indoor sports halls under construction across all 22 districts, lighting system at Gani Memorial stadium, artificial football ground at TRC, Srinagar, water sports centre at Ranjeet Sagar Dam, Basohli Jammu, upgradation of Subash stadium Udhampur, sports stadium Poonch and Rajouri, Bakshi stadium Srinagar and MA stadium Jammu. These projects are being executed by JKPCC, J&K Sports Council and NPCC, he added.
Chief Secretary emphasized on expediting the progress on all the indoor sports halls and sports stadiums, so that these facilities are thrown open for sports enthusiasts at the earliest. He directed the executing agencies to push up the pace and complete the works in mission mode.
