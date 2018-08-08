CS reviews progress of Jhelum flood mitigation plan

SRINAGR:
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Tuesday reviewed the progress of Comprehensive Flood Management Plan of Jhelum Phase-I and formulation of detailed project report for Phase-II. The project is part of the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).
Secretary, PHE, I&FC presented an overview about the progress achieved in the implementation of the Phase-I of the project costing Rs 399.29 Crore and the measures both short and long term being undertaken for flood mitigation. He assured that all works under Phae-I shall be completed by March, 2019.
He said department has installed five automatic Water Level Recorders and Rain Gauges on River Jhelum and its tributaries. He said that the dead line for submission of DPR for Phase-II has been fixed by of September, 2018, formulation of which has been entrusted to M/S WAPCOS Ltd.
Secretary, PHE, I&FC, further informed that the capacity of River Jhelum will increase from 40000 to 60000 cusecs at Sangam after implementation of DPR-Phase I and II. He said that as part of the long term measures, construction of flood storage dams, construction of Dogripora additional flood spill channel, catchment treatments, dredging of water bodies, construction of flood protection works on River Jhelum and its tributaries, widening of outfall channel by 40 m and extension of flood spill channel up to the wetland of Hokersar, Nowgam and Wullar Lake is being planned under the Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).
Chief Secretary stressed on timely submission of Utilization Certificate (UCs) to ensure seamless fund flow to the ongoing works. Steps were also finalized to give push to the completion of pending works and provision of budgetary support in respect of the works which have already been executed.