CS reviews pre-launch preparations for Measles-Rubella Campaign-2018

37.7 Lakh children to be vaccinated from Sept 23 to Oct 20
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 18:
Chief Secretary, Shri B V R Subrahmanyam Tuesday chaired the 1st meeting of the State Steering Committee for Measles-Rubella (MR) Campaign-2018.
The Measles-Rubella Campaign-2018 will be launched in Jammu and Kashmir from 23rd of September to 20th October, 2018, during which about 37.7 Lakh children between the age group of 9 months and 15 years will be given a single shot of Measles-Rubella vaccine.
The campaign aims to rapidly build up population immunity by reaching out to 100% target children with MR vaccine, knocking out the susceptible cohort and, thereby, reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with Measles and Rubella.
All children from 9 months to less than 15 years will be given a single shot of Measles-Rubella vaccine during the campaign, irrespective of their previous Measles/Rubella vaccination or Measles/Rubella disease status.
The target children will be vaccinated in schools, health facilities and other outreach sites.
Chief Secretary stressed on inter-sectoral coordination especially with the education and Social Welfare departments; sensitization of parents, teachers and community leaders and constitution of mobile/special teams for reaching children in far flung inaccessible and border areas.
Measles & Rubella vaccination campaign was launched in February, 2017 in the country and is the largest ever Measles-Rubella campaign launched in the world. The Campaign has been already completed in 17 states/UTs and more than 10 crore children have been vaccinated so far.