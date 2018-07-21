CS reviews disaster preparedness in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 20:
Chief Secretary (CS), B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a meeting to review the level of disaster preparedness in both divisions of the State, in the aftermath of the flood like situation that had developed recently in the last week of June and the upcoming rainy months of August and September.
It was informed that State Executive Committee (SEC) of SDMA in its recently held meeting had approved Rs 5 Cr each to be kept at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners to meet expenses on account of any emergent situation arising in the district.
Director General Fire and Emergency Services, ADGP, CD, HG & SDRF, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Secretary PHE, I&FC, Secretary DMRR&R and other senior officers participated in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Administrative Secretaries of PHE and I&FC and DMRR&R briefed about the rescue and relief measures that were put in place and the mitigation works undertaken to plug the breaches, strengthen/repair embankments/bunds and improve capacity of the rivers/nallahs to counter the threat posed by incessant rains and flash floods recently.
Chief Secretary asked the concerned officers to assess the level of flood preparedness in their departments/agencies as per the flood check list devised for the purpose which includes setting up of control rooms and alert system, rescue, relief and communication equipment, availability of reserves in terms of men, machinery, ration, medicine, fuel and power backup etc.
He emphasized on conducting mock drills to check the level of preparation, coordination and response in handling flood threats.
Chief Secretary asked disaster responders like SDRF, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services and District Disaster Management units to check their respective inventory of relief and rescue equipment and if any inadequacy in terms of relief and rescue equipment is assessed, the same should be communicated immediately to the DMRR&R Department for placing it before the SEC of SDMA, for allocation of adequate funds to the agency for procurement of equipment.
Secretary, DMRR&R was directed to ensure that EOC at Gogo Humhama remains fully functional with all facilities.