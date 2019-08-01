About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CS reviews Aug 15 preparations

 Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam reviewed the preparations for Independence Day functions at a high-level meeting convened at Civil Secretariat here.
The official spokesperson said Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary, Home, Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring, ADGP, CID, J&K, ADGP Armed J&K, ADGP (Law & Order) Home Guards and Security, Administrative Secretaries of various departments, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, DC Srinagar, DC, Pulwama and other senior officers from Civil and Police Administration participated in the meeting.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, IGP Jammu and Deputy Commissioners and District SSPs attended the meeting through video-conferencing.
The meeting was informed that the main function will be organized at SK Stadium Srinagar where Governor, Sh. Satya Pal Malik shall preside over the function. One of the Advisors to be approved by the Governor will preside over the function at Jammu. Chief Executive Councillors, LAHDC will preside over the functions at Leh and Kargil. Independence Day functions will also be held at other Sub-Divisional and Tehsil level Offices.
Divisional Commissioners, DCs and District SSPs briefed about the logistics and other arrangements being put in the place for the Independence Day functions in all the districts including the main functions at Srinagar and Jammu.
Chief Secretary asked the civil and police administration to diligently prepare for the sequence of events/programmes scheduled for the Independence Day across all venues in the State. He stressed that elaborate arrangements should be made to ensure a colourful and festive Independence Day in state with active participation of school children.
He instructed the police that while making security arrangements, it should be ensured there is least inconvenience to the people. “The public should be facilitated to reach the venues to participate in the Independence Day functions,” he said.
Chief Secretary sought details of traffic management, parking facility, seating arrangement, electricity, public address systems, cleaning, drinking water, toilets, fire-fighting and medical facilities.
Chief Secretary called for designating Nodal Officers at the provincial and district levels to coordinate with the concerned authorities for logistics and other arrangements at the venue including refreshments for the school children.

Latest News

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Jul 31 | Agencies
MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Jul 31 | Riyaz Bhat
IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

Jul 31 | Agencies
Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Jul 31 | Agencies
Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs

Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
Ready to support any party to defend JK

Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad L ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

Jul 31 | Agencies
Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Cafe Coffee Day founder

Cafe Coffee Day founder's body found in Karnataka

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Jul 31 | AP/Press Trust of India
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

Jul 31 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jul 31 | Agencies
Man found dead in Pulwama village

Man found dead in Pulwama village

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Jul 31 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CS reviews Aug 15 preparations

              

 Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam reviewed the preparations for Independence Day functions at a high-level meeting convened at Civil Secretariat here.
The official spokesperson said Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary, Home, Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring, ADGP, CID, J&K, ADGP Armed J&K, ADGP (Law & Order) Home Guards and Security, Administrative Secretaries of various departments, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, DC Srinagar, DC, Pulwama and other senior officers from Civil and Police Administration participated in the meeting.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, IGP Jammu and Deputy Commissioners and District SSPs attended the meeting through video-conferencing.
The meeting was informed that the main function will be organized at SK Stadium Srinagar where Governor, Sh. Satya Pal Malik shall preside over the function. One of the Advisors to be approved by the Governor will preside over the function at Jammu. Chief Executive Councillors, LAHDC will preside over the functions at Leh and Kargil. Independence Day functions will also be held at other Sub-Divisional and Tehsil level Offices.
Divisional Commissioners, DCs and District SSPs briefed about the logistics and other arrangements being put in the place for the Independence Day functions in all the districts including the main functions at Srinagar and Jammu.
Chief Secretary asked the civil and police administration to diligently prepare for the sequence of events/programmes scheduled for the Independence Day across all venues in the State. He stressed that elaborate arrangements should be made to ensure a colourful and festive Independence Day in state with active participation of school children.
He instructed the police that while making security arrangements, it should be ensured there is least inconvenience to the people. “The public should be facilitated to reach the venues to participate in the Independence Day functions,” he said.
Chief Secretary sought details of traffic management, parking facility, seating arrangement, electricity, public address systems, cleaning, drinking water, toilets, fire-fighting and medical facilities.
Chief Secretary called for designating Nodal Officers at the provincial and district levels to coordinate with the concerned authorities for logistics and other arrangements at the venue including refreshments for the school children.

News From Rising Kashmir

;