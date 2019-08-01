CS reviews Aug 15 preparations

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam reviewed the preparations for Independence Day functions at a high-level meeting convened at Civil Secretariat here.

The official spokesperson said Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary, Home, Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring, ADGP, CID, J&K, ADGP Armed J&K, ADGP (Law & Order) Home Guards and Security, Administrative Secretaries of various departments, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, DC Srinagar, DC, Pulwama and other senior officers from Civil and Police Administration participated in the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, IGP Jammu and Deputy Commissioners and District SSPs attended the meeting through video-conferencing.

The meeting was informed that the main function will be organized at SK Stadium Srinagar where Governor, Sh. Satya Pal Malik shall preside over the function. One of the Advisors to be approved by the Governor will preside over the function at Jammu. Chief Executive Councillors, LAHDC will preside over the functions at Leh and Kargil. Independence Day functions will also be held at other Sub-Divisional and Tehsil level Offices.

Divisional Commissioners, DCs and District SSPs briefed about the logistics and other arrangements being put in the place for the Independence Day functions in all the districts including the main functions at Srinagar and Jammu.

Chief Secretary asked the civil and police administration to diligently prepare for the sequence of events/programmes scheduled for the Independence Day across all venues in the State. He stressed that elaborate arrangements should be made to ensure a colourful and festive Independence Day in state with active participation of school children.

He instructed the police that while making security arrangements, it should be ensured there is least inconvenience to the people. “The public should be facilitated to reach the venues to participate in the Independence Day functions,” he said.

Chief Secretary sought details of traffic management, parking facility, seating arrangement, electricity, public address systems, cleaning, drinking water, toilets, fire-fighting and medical facilities.

Chief Secretary called for designating Nodal Officers at the provincial and district levels to coordinate with the concerned authorities for logistics and other arrangements at the venue including refreshments for the school children.