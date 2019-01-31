CS reviews arrangements for Modi’s Kashmir visit

Srinagar, Jan 30:
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam Wednesday reviewed arrangements ahead of Prime Minister, Narendar Modi’s visit to Kashmir valley at a meeting held here at SKICC.
During his visit to Kashmir, Prime Minister would lay foundation stone of AIIMS, Transit Accommodation for Migrant families and will also launch SAUBHAGYA Scheme.
While taking detailed review, the CS directed to put in place all arrangements regarding official line up, reception line up and fool proof security.
He directed that Budgam district administration will make all arrangements for the reception of the Prime Minister at the airport.
The CS also impressed upon the Traffic department to make proper arrangement for the parking of vehicles. He was informed that the arrangement for parking of vehicles has been made near Botanical Garden and at the Golf course.
The Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Ahmad Khan informed the meeting that all arrangements including, security, electricity, transport, medical facility, drinking water, parking, security passes and other requirements have been put in place.
The meeting was attended by Director General of Police, Dilbagh Sing, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid, Director SKICC and officers from various departments including traffic, Hospitality, PDD, Health, Fire and Emergency, PHE, Information, Telecommunication, Doordarshan, Estates and others.