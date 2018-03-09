About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CS reviews action taken on AoA

Published at March 09, 2018 03:33 AM 0Comment(s)1002views


CS reviews action taken on AoA

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, March 8:

Chief Secretary, B B Vyas Thursday chaired a meeting here with the Administrative Secretaries to review the department wise implementation of the ‘Agenda of Alliance’.
Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department presented a department wise action taken report in the meeting.
Chief Secretary observed that the steps taken by the departments towards realizing the agenda points, set out in the ‘Agenda of Alliance’, need further updation and presented accordingly to the Sub-Committee constituted for the effective implementation of ‘Agenda of Alliance’.
Vyas asked Administrative Secretaries to submit the updated status report to the General Administration Department (GAD) within a week.

 

 

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top