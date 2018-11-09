CS, PCJ, others condole demise of Choudhary

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 8:
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Thursday expressed his condolences to Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora over the demise of his father Haji Salam Din Choudhary.
According to an official, the Chief Secretary while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Advisor to the Governor, BB Vyas will meet public tomorrow on November 09, 2018 during weekly public hearing at Convention Center, Canal Road Jammu from 11am onwards.
The official further said that the District Administration Bandipora has condoled the demise of Choudhary Salam Din, father of DC Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
A condolence meeting was convened on Thursday at Conference hall of Mini-Secretariat Bandipora under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir. The Condolence meet was attended by all the district heads of various departments, heads of various educational institutions and staff members of the mini-secretariat, the official added.
He said the participants expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Choudhary Salam Din, a former Revenue Officer and father of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora and recalled his services and contribution to serve the people of state. The participants also remembered him as a distinguished writer and Litterateur who was well versed in Arabic, Persian and Urdu.
The meeting while expressing solidarity with the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora and the bereaved family, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul, the official said.
Meanwhile, the Managing Committee of the Press Club of Jammu expressed its profound shock and grief over the sad demise of father of Zafar Choudhary, a veteran journalist and senior member of the Press Club of Jammu.
In a statement, a spokesman said a two minute silence was also observed to pray the almighty to bestow the eternal peace to the departed soul.
Besides others, those who attended the condolence meeting included, the President PCJ, Ashwani Kumar, Vice-President, PCJ, Abhimanyu Sharma, Secretary General, PCJ, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Treasurer, PCJ, Dinesh Manhotra and members of the Managing Committee, Ajay Bachloo, Deepak Khajuria, Dinesh Mahajan, Nishi Kant Khajuria, Pawan Sharma, Surjeet Singh & Vishal Bharti, the spokesman added.
Bhagat reviews digitization of PF records
Rising Kashmir News
Jammu, Nov 08: Commissioner/Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat on Thursday inspected the progress of digitization of Provident Fund records being carried out in the Jammu & Kashmir Employees Provident Fund Organization (J&K EPFO) at Additional Provident Fund Commissioner Office, Rail Head complex, Jammu.
According to an official, the Commissioner Secretary was informed that the digitization work of Provident Fund records is in full swing.
During his visit, the Commissioner Secretary also inaugurated the digitized record of workers from three districts Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua of Jammu province.
Bhagat said that the main objective behind the digitization of Provident Fund record of workers is to streamline its timely release and ensure disposal of cases. Government has set a target of 100 days to digitize records of 4.5 lakh workers across the state out of which the record of 2.6 lakh workers has been completed, he added.
It will create accurate data base of employees through which Government can extend benefits under labour laws to workers besides ensuring timely disposal of cases, he said, adding that, the digitization of records will reduce the hassles like mismatch of data, missing of records while applying for the cases.
Bhagat informed that the records pertaining to ten districts - Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora,Kargil and Leh is completed while records of some other districts is near to completion.
He said that after the completion of the digitization work, the data will be available in digital format. Services of private vendors also being utilized for the completion of digitization process till end of for both provinces, he added.
He said that the Labour Commissioner is doing a very important activity of digitization of the records of the workers of the State.
The plan for connecting the digitized data with other services like bank credit, SMS based services and many alike are in the pipeline. He further asked the private enterprises to provide their data for digitization.
Later, the Commissioner Secretary took a round of the office complex and inspects several sections. He called for proper management of the records and instructed for deployment of more manpower for the data entry. He further issued directions for speeding-up of the digitization process to ensure its timely completion.
Additional Provident Fund Commissioner Jammu, Sudershan Kumar besides other concerned senior functionaries were present on the occasion, the official added.