June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CS participates in ‘Back to Village’ prog at Gurez

 Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam during his 2-day extensive visit to district Bandipora participated in the Back to Village Programme on Monday across several Panchayats and also visited Gurez.
The Chief Secretary visited Kanzalwan, Badwan, Wanpora and Khandyal Panchayats and interacted with Panchayat representatives and local people. He spent half a day in Panchayat Wanpora, attended the Gram Sabha there and interacted with Panches and Sarpanchs.
Appreciating the concept of Back to Village Programme, people welcomed the initiative of the Government in bringing governance to the grassroots level. During the interactions, a number of demands were put forth for consideration of the Government including those related to construction of roads and bridges, construction of tunnel for keeping Bandipora-Gurez road open round the year, arrangements for winters, availability of ration, issues with regard to rehabilitation of people displaced by construction of dam, establishment of SBI Branches in Tulail and Gurez, employees issues, reservation, healthcare facilities construction of bunkers , creation of job avenues etc.
In his remarks, Chief Secretary observed that Back to Village Programme is aimed at energizing and strengthening the Panchayats and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation. He said the feedback obtained from the visiting officers will be valuable to assess the development needs, analyze the economic potential of the villages/hamlets and to tailor areas specific government schemes/programmes.
Chief Secretary said that areas like Gurez have huge tourism potential. He said Government is actively considering establishment of a Tourism Development Authority here that will help in creation of tourism infrastructure albeit in a planned and eco-friendly manner so as to harness tourism potential of the area while maintaining its pristine glory. He further stated that several important development projects are at various stages of completion which include Khandyal-Bandipora road which will considerably reduce the distance between Bandipora and Gurez.
Chief Secretary said the Government is planning to make a special tourist corridor to connect Ladakh with Gurez, Tangdhar and other border areas of the state.
While responding to the grievances with regard to the Kishenganga Hydroelectric Power Project (KHEP), Chief Secretary said that government will examine the issue further. He said that improvement of power supply in Gurez will remain under focussed attention of the Government.
At Wanpora, Chief Secretary distributed poultry birds among several beneficiaries under the National Livelihood Mission.

 

 

