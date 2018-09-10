CS grieved over tragic death of KAS officer

Srinagar, September 08:
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam has expressed grief and shock over the tragic death of young KAS officer Naveed Jeelani who met with a fatal accident while trekking at Kolahoi glacier in the mountains of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district Friday.
In his condolence message, Chief Secretary said the demise of the young officer is a huge loss not only for the bereaved family, but the State administration as a whole. He said the state administration equally shares the immense anguish the bereaved family must be going through over the tragic death of young Naveed.
Chief Secretary has also expressed anguish over the demise of another young trekker Adil Shah in the tragic accident.
Chief Secretary while praying for eternal peace to the departed souls, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
“We are highly grateful to the joint rescue teams of Indian Air Force, Police, SDRF, local mountaineers, trekkers, volunteers, Divisional Administration Kashmir and District Administration Anantnag for their relentless efforts in rescue of one injured trekker and retrieval of the bodies of Naveed and Adil,” Chief Secretary said.