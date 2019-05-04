CS for holistic development of Jammu division

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, on Friday called for holistic development in all crucial sectors across the Jammu division.

As per an official, the CS said this as he chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division and Head of various Departments to review the status of development works in Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Director General RDD, Rehana Batul, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Reasi besides Director Agriculture, Horticulture, School Education, Tourism, Urban Local Bodies Jammu, FCS&CA Jammu, Commissioner JMC, Deputy Director Health Services and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing, the official added.

The CS reviewed the functioning of School Education Department and was informed about the number of schools which have been merged due to poor student strength and the buildings lying vacant thereof in the districts.

The CS, while reviewing functioning of health Department, was informed about the availability of medicines in all the districts. It was informed that sufficient stock of medicines is available in all the districts.

The DCs informed about the shortage of Doctors, Para medical staff in their respective districts.

The CS also reviewed the stock position of ration in the districts and was informed that sufficient ration stock is available to meet consumer’s requirement.

Other major issues discussed in the meeting included MNREGA, functioning of ICDS, Agriculture, Horticulture besides identification of land for new colleges, said the official.



