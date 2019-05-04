About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CS for holistic development of Jammu division

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, on Friday called for holistic development in all crucial sectors across the Jammu division.
As per an official, the CS said this as he chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division and Head of various Departments to review the status of development works in Jammu division.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Director General RDD, Rehana Batul, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Reasi besides Director Agriculture, Horticulture, School Education, Tourism, Urban Local Bodies Jammu, FCS&CA Jammu, Commissioner JMC, Deputy Director Health Services and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing, the official added.
The CS reviewed the functioning of School Education Department and was informed about the number of schools which have been merged due to poor student strength and the buildings lying vacant thereof in the districts.
The CS, while reviewing functioning of health Department, was informed about the availability of medicines in all the districts. It was informed that sufficient stock of medicines is available in all the districts.
The DCs informed about the shortage of Doctors, Para medical staff in their respective districts.
The CS also reviewed the stock position of ration in the districts and was informed that sufficient ration stock is available to meet consumer’s requirement.
Other major issues discussed in the meeting included MNREGA, functioning of ICDS, Agriculture, Horticulture besides identification of land for new colleges, said the official.

Latest News

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

May 03 | Agencies
Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03 | Junaid Kathju
NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03 | Agencies
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

May 03 | PTI/AfP
Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly pol ...

May 03 | Agencies
Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03 | Agencies
National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

May 03 | Agencies
BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03 | Agencies
Facebook bans

Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech

May 03 | PTI/AP
Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

May 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Burhan group

Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar

Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar's assets, impose travel ban

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CS for holistic development of Jammu division

              

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, on Friday called for holistic development in all crucial sectors across the Jammu division.
As per an official, the CS said this as he chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division and Head of various Departments to review the status of development works in Jammu division.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Director General RDD, Rehana Batul, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Reasi besides Director Agriculture, Horticulture, School Education, Tourism, Urban Local Bodies Jammu, FCS&CA Jammu, Commissioner JMC, Deputy Director Health Services and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing, the official added.
The CS reviewed the functioning of School Education Department and was informed about the number of schools which have been merged due to poor student strength and the buildings lying vacant thereof in the districts.
The CS, while reviewing functioning of health Department, was informed about the availability of medicines in all the districts. It was informed that sufficient stock of medicines is available in all the districts.
The DCs informed about the shortage of Doctors, Para medical staff in their respective districts.
The CS also reviewed the stock position of ration in the districts and was informed that sufficient ration stock is available to meet consumer’s requirement.
Other major issues discussed in the meeting included MNREGA, functioning of ICDS, Agriculture, Horticulture besides identification of land for new colleges, said the official.

News From Rising Kashmir

;