CS for constituting special cells to push project formulation, monitoring

Jammu:
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday called for creation of Special Cells in Public Works (R&B), PHE and Irrigation & Flood Control Departments for preparation of DPRs to expedite processing time for clearance of projects in these key sectors.
Chairing a high-level meeting here this afternoon to review the progress on implementation of projects in Public Works, PHE and Irrigation & Flood Control Departments, Chief Secretary the Special Cells would also examine the DPRs and monitor the progress of a large number of projects now being undertaken in these departments.
Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary, PW (R&B Department), Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Secretary, PHE, I&FC and DMRRR, Farooq Ahmed Shah were present at the meeting.
Chief Secretary these engineering departments are facing manpower constraints and are burdened with large number of projects. “As a result, the preparation of DPRs itself takes considerable time,” he said and added that the DPRs prepared by these Special Cells would follow the prescribed route for their approval.
He further directed that the proposed Special Cells could be manned by hiring of retired Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers etc known for their efficiency and integrity.
Principal Secretary Finance assured the meeting that the Finance Department would fund these Special Cells to give required momentum for expeditious implementation to the projects.