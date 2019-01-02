CS extends New Year greetings to secretariat employees

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 01:
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday visited various sections of Secretariat here and extended New Year greetings to employees.
According to an official, while visiting various sections of the Secretariat, Chief Secretary interacted with the employees and extended greetings to them.
On the occasion, President Secretariat Employees Welfare Union Ghulam Rasool Mir briefed the Chief Secretary about various issues concerning the employees.
Chief Secretary listened to the projected issues patiently and assured that the government would take all possible steps for the welfare of the employees to ensure amicable atmosphere in the functioning of various government offices.
Meanwhile, President Secretariat Employees Welfare Union hailed the Chief Secretary as an able administrator who takes everyone along for ensuring smooth functioning of the administration.
He said it is for the first time any Chief Secretary has personally visited employees for extending New Year greetings and to listen to their issues.