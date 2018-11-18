CS compliments officers for delivering amid challenging situations

Asks them to register for Civil Services Awards-2019
Asks them to register for Civil Services Awards-2019
Srinagar:
Complimenting officers for their steady efforts towards accomplishing the “Mission for Delivering Development” and “Mission on Good Governance”, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday said their immense contribution while working in challenging circumstances in J&K needs to be recognized.
Addressing a meeting of the Divisional Administration and Deputy Commissioners here, Chief Secretary asked them to apply for the awards for Excellence in Implementation of Priority Programmes to be presented by the Prime Minister on Civil Services Day-2019. He said these awards are being presented every year to the civil servants under Priority Programmes and Innovation Category.
For the awards to be presented on Civil Services Day 2019, the four Priority Programmes identified include, National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), SAUBHAGYA (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana) and Mission Indradhanush.
Two awards shall also be given to Organizations of Central/ State Governments / Districts for Innovations in environment conservation, disaster management, water conservation, energy, education and health, women and child centric initiatives etc, of which one shall be given for innovations by Aspirational districts, under the Aspirational Districts Programme ( ADP). The period of consideration for both categories of awards is 1st April 2017 to 31st December 2018. The registration/nomination for the awards has to be made online at the website of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances athttps://pmawards.gov.in/public/login for Civil Services-2019 awards.
Pertinently, Civil Services Day is being observed on April 21 ever year to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s, who was independent India's first home minister, address on this day in 1947 to the soon-to-be independent country's first batch of civil servants at Metcalf House in Delhi.
Chief Secretary observed that with the unflinching commitment and support of these officers, J&K has achieved various milestones in some flagship initiatives including Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Poshan Abhiyaan, Saubhagiya, PMGSY etc and the Central Government is now asking other states to take cue from J&K. “I am sure the contribution of our officers in achieving these landmarks would be recognized and they would continue to strive excellence in other areas,” he said and added during the recent snowfall in Kashmir, the performance of our officers in ensuring quick restoration of essential services was commendable.