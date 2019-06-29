About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CS chairs meeting on National Livestock Mission

Project proposals of Rs 26.42 Cr approved for 2019-20

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a meeting of the State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) to oversee the implementation and accord of approval to the National Livestock Mission (NLM), Action Plan- 2019-20.
Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr. Arun Mehta, Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Asgar Samoon, Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST, Jammu/Kashmir, Chairman, J&K Milk Producers Cooperation Ltd, Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, President, Poultry Association Kashmir and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.
Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Dr Asgar Samoon gave a detailed account about the existing status of the sector. Dr Samoon said that though livestock sector has shown gradual improvement in terms of quantity and quality yet focussed attention is required to address shortfalls. He said the Department is also in the process of importing exotic Merino and other elite Rams & Eves known for their wool quality and body weight for cross breeding. He said the Department is also introducing insurance for dairy animals and sheep under the risk management component of the mission.
Chief Secretary observed that the Animal & Sheep Husbandry sector holds enormous potential for economic transformation of the state. He stressed on making concerted efforts for better productivity and returns in this sector. He directed the Department to submit (i) district-wise details of production of Milk, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish, and fodder/feed (ii) number/quantity of livestock, poultry & fish (iii) number of families associated with livestock sector (ii) value and volume of Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish and fodder/feed imported from outside the state (iii) total Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish, fodder/feed consumed in the state and (iv) likely demand/potential of the state for production/consumption of these products.
Chief Secretary also directed the Department to submit details with regard to average production/consumption of Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs and fish in J&K viz-a-viz the national level and some of the neighbouring states. The Forest department was asked to submit details regarding the scope of fodder development in various types of Forest lands across the state.
Chief Secretary observed that these details will help the Government to formulate an economic model on improving local production of the livestock products for achieving self sufficiency, so as to gradually reduce dependence on imports.
On development of Poultry sector, it was informed that Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department is working on a proposal for creation of 4-5 Poultry Estates on lines of Industrial Estates in the state. The Department was asked to work out economic models, infrastructure and land requirements for hatchery units, incentives and initiatives in consultation with the Poultry Industry for sustainable growth of the Poultry sector.
The Committee after detailed deliberations approved the project proposals of the Animal and Sheep Husbandry department for the year 2019-20, to the tune of Rs 26.42 Crore. The proposals include livestock development, breed improvement, intervention towards productivity enhancement, fodder and feed development, skill development, technology transfer & extension and risk management.

 

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CS chairs meeting on National Livestock Mission

Project proposals of Rs 26.42 Cr approved for 2019-20

              

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a meeting of the State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) to oversee the implementation and accord of approval to the National Livestock Mission (NLM), Action Plan- 2019-20.
Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr. Arun Mehta, Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Asgar Samoon, Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST, Jammu/Kashmir, Chairman, J&K Milk Producers Cooperation Ltd, Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, President, Poultry Association Kashmir and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.
Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Dr Asgar Samoon gave a detailed account about the existing status of the sector. Dr Samoon said that though livestock sector has shown gradual improvement in terms of quantity and quality yet focussed attention is required to address shortfalls. He said the Department is also in the process of importing exotic Merino and other elite Rams & Eves known for their wool quality and body weight for cross breeding. He said the Department is also introducing insurance for dairy animals and sheep under the risk management component of the mission.
Chief Secretary observed that the Animal & Sheep Husbandry sector holds enormous potential for economic transformation of the state. He stressed on making concerted efforts for better productivity and returns in this sector. He directed the Department to submit (i) district-wise details of production of Milk, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish, and fodder/feed (ii) number/quantity of livestock, poultry & fish (iii) number of families associated with livestock sector (ii) value and volume of Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish and fodder/feed imported from outside the state (iii) total Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish, fodder/feed consumed in the state and (iv) likely demand/potential of the state for production/consumption of these products.
Chief Secretary also directed the Department to submit details with regard to average production/consumption of Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs and fish in J&K viz-a-viz the national level and some of the neighbouring states. The Forest department was asked to submit details regarding the scope of fodder development in various types of Forest lands across the state.
Chief Secretary observed that these details will help the Government to formulate an economic model on improving local production of the livestock products for achieving self sufficiency, so as to gradually reduce dependence on imports.
On development of Poultry sector, it was informed that Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department is working on a proposal for creation of 4-5 Poultry Estates on lines of Industrial Estates in the state. The Department was asked to work out economic models, infrastructure and land requirements for hatchery units, incentives and initiatives in consultation with the Poultry Industry for sustainable growth of the Poultry sector.
The Committee after detailed deliberations approved the project proposals of the Animal and Sheep Husbandry department for the year 2019-20, to the tune of Rs 26.42 Crore. The proposals include livestock development, breed improvement, intervention towards productivity enhancement, fodder and feed development, skill development, technology transfer & extension and risk management.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;