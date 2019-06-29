CS chairs meeting on National Livestock Mission

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Project proposals of Rs 26.42 Cr approved for 2019-20

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a meeting of the State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) to oversee the implementation and accord of approval to the National Livestock Mission (NLM), Action Plan- 2019-20.

Financial Commissioner, Finance, Dr. Arun Mehta, Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Asgar Samoon, Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST, Jammu/Kashmir, Chairman, J&K Milk Producers Cooperation Ltd, Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, President, Poultry Association Kashmir and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Dr Asgar Samoon gave a detailed account about the existing status of the sector. Dr Samoon said that though livestock sector has shown gradual improvement in terms of quantity and quality yet focussed attention is required to address shortfalls. He said the Department is also in the process of importing exotic Merino and other elite Rams & Eves known for their wool quality and body weight for cross breeding. He said the Department is also introducing insurance for dairy animals and sheep under the risk management component of the mission.

Chief Secretary observed that the Animal & Sheep Husbandry sector holds enormous potential for economic transformation of the state. He stressed on making concerted efforts for better productivity and returns in this sector. He directed the Department to submit (i) district-wise details of production of Milk, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish, and fodder/feed (ii) number/quantity of livestock, poultry & fish (iii) number of families associated with livestock sector (ii) value and volume of Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish and fodder/feed imported from outside the state (iii) total Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs, fish, fodder/feed consumed in the state and (iv) likely demand/potential of the state for production/consumption of these products.

Chief Secretary also directed the Department to submit details with regard to average production/consumption of Milk, Milk Products, Mutton, Chicken, Eggs and fish in J&K viz-a-viz the national level and some of the neighbouring states. The Forest department was asked to submit details regarding the scope of fodder development in various types of Forest lands across the state.

Chief Secretary observed that these details will help the Government to formulate an economic model on improving local production of the livestock products for achieving self sufficiency, so as to gradually reduce dependence on imports.

On development of Poultry sector, it was informed that Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department is working on a proposal for creation of 4-5 Poultry Estates on lines of Industrial Estates in the state. The Department was asked to work out economic models, infrastructure and land requirements for hatchery units, incentives and initiatives in consultation with the Poultry Industry for sustainable growth of the Poultry sector.

The Committee after detailed deliberations approved the project proposals of the Animal and Sheep Husbandry department for the year 2019-20, to the tune of Rs 26.42 Crore. The proposals include livestock development, breed improvement, intervention towards productivity enhancement, fodder and feed development, skill development, technology transfer & extension and risk management.