CS chairs 112th FAC Meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 21:
The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday in its 112th meeting cleared several proposals regarding diversion of forest land for various developmental projects of public importance.
As per an official, the proposals cleared by the FAC included forest clearance for construction of Government Degree College Sunderbani and 1640 Mts Bridge over river Chenab at Sajwal.
The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries of the Departments of Finance, Planning, Forests, Higher Education, PW(R&B), Tourism, FC Revenue, Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests, Director, Soil & Water Conservation, Director, Environment & Remote Sensing, Chief Wildlife Warden J&K, CCF Jammu, Chief Conservator of Forests/Member Secretary, FAC and other senior officers, the official added.