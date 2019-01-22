About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CS chairs 112th FAC Meeting

Published at January 22, 2019 12:13 AM 0Comment(s)330views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 21:

 The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday in its 112th meeting cleared several proposals regarding diversion of forest land for various developmental projects of public importance.
As per an official, the proposals cleared by the FAC included forest clearance for construction of Government Degree College Sunderbani and 1640 Mts Bridge over river Chenab at Sajwal.
The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries of the Departments of Finance, Planning, Forests, Higher Education, PW(R&B), Tourism, FC Revenue, Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests, Director, Soil & Water Conservation, Director, Environment & Remote Sensing, Chief Wildlife Warden J&K, CCF Jammu, Chief Conservator of Forests/Member Secretary, FAC and other senior officers, the official added.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top